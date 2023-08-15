Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

