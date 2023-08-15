Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.80 price objective for the company.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

Shares of GRRR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the second quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Articles

