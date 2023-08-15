Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $543,902.40 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,950. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

