Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEGGL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

