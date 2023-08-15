Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 443,366 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4,367.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,910. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

