Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7,402.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,057 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $60,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,338. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

