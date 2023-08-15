Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,442 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $54,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,684. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

