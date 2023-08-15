Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,576 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of BorgWarner worth $104,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 798,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,750. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

