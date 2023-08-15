Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

