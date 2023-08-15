Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 919 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,864 shares of company stock worth $3,528,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

