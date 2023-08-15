Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.