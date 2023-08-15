Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

