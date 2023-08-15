Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 850 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.