Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

