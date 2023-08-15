Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 11,604 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

