Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $413.82 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

