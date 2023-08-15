Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,515.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,464.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,506.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

