Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 64.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7,952.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 860.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 114,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,148 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

