Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

