Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,286 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

