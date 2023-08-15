Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $431,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

LVS stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 797.14, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

