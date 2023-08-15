Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $431,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $175,432,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LVS opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 797.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

