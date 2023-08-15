Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

