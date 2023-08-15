Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.