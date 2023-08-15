Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $413.82 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

