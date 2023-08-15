Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 44.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

