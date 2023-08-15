Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $988,000 Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

BATS:TAIL opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

