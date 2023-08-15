Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 401420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

