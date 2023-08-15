Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 91.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

CVE:GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

