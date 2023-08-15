Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 91.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %
CVE:GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
