Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.71. Grindr shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 307,086 shares traded.
Grindr Stock Up 10.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.