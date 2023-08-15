Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.71. Grindr shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 307,086 shares traded.

Grindr Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grindr

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

