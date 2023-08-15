Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 5,797 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

