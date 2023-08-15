Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,543 shares of company stock valued at $14,771,007. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

