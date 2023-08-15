Grove Bank & Trust Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.86. 314,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

