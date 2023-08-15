Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average is $333.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,288 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

