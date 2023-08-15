Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,792,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 199,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. 795,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,128. The company has a market capitalization of $365.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.09.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

