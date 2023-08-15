Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.40 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,743 shares of company stock valued at $243,091,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,536. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 558.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

