Grove Bank & Trust Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. 892,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

