Grove Bank & Trust Has $910,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 378,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

