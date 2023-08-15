Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,606. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

