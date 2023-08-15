Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 154 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %
Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
