Grove Bank & Trust Sells 245 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

SO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 441,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

