Grove Bank & Trust Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,323. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

