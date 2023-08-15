GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,560 ($19.79).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.95) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.76) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,602.94). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,676,567. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,382.80 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.64. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,609 ($20.41). The company has a market cap of £56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,409.45%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

