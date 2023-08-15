Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.28

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.28 and last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 218415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
