GWA Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About GWA Group
