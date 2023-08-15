GXChain Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $2,277.77 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002487 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

