Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after buying an additional 467,322 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

