Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

HWCPZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.