Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. 755,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,278. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

