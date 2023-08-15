Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,373. The company has a market capitalization of $448.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.