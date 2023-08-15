Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,373. The company has a market capitalization of $448.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
